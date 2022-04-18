Maha: Man gets seven-year RI for raping minor girl in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 31-year-old man from Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra was convicted by a special POCSO court for raping a teenage girl in 2018 and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years.



Special judge V Virkar also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict, identified as Saddam alias Guddu Istrail Ansari.

The prosecution examined a total of nine witnesses during the trial.

Ansari had asked the 16-year-old girl to accompany him on his motorcycle on April 17, 2018, when she stepped out of her house, the prosecution said.

He took the girl to a room located near a hillock and raped her. He held her captive until the parents of the girl traced her to the room on April 18, the court was told.

The court convicted Ansari under various charges, including rape and wrongful confinement, of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.