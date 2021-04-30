Maha logs 66,159 Covid cases, 771 deaths; 68,537 recover

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 45,39,553 and the toll to 67,985, the state health department said.



Also, 68,537 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 37,99,266, a health department official said.

Maharashtra now has 6,70,301 active cases, he said.

Of the 771 fatalities, 383 occurred in the last 48 hours and 165 during the last week. The remaining 223 deaths had occurred in the period before the last week, but were added to the toll now as part of a data reconciliation exercise, the official explained.

With 2,88,213 new coronavirus tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,68,16,075, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 83.69 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.5 per cent, the department said. The case positivity rate - proportion of samples that showed positive result among the total tested - was 16.93 per cent.

Mumbai recorded 4,174 new cases and 82 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,44,583 and the toll to 13,036.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 11,344 fresh cases and 144 deaths, taking the coronavirus caseload to 13,59,739 and the toll to 23,159, the official said. In the division, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation reported 17 deaths, Thane city 15 and Panvel city 11, the official said.

The Nashik division reported 9,967 new cases and 129 fresh deaths. In the division, Ahmednagar district recorded 2,117 cases followed by 1,754 in Nashik district and 1,161 in Nandurbar district.

Out of 129 fresh deaths in the Nashik division, 26 occurred in Nandurbar district, 24 in Ahmednagar district and 20 in Nashik district, the official said.

The Pune division saw 16,470 fresh infections, including 5,097 in Pune city, 4,332 in rural areas of Pune district, 2,457 in Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township, 2,089 in Solapur district and 2,175 in Satara district, he said.

Thus, Pune city (4,332) reported more COVID-19 cases than Mumbai city (4,174).

Of 214 fatalities in the Pune division, 94 occurred in Pune city followed by 36 in other parts of Pune district, 32 in Satara district, 27 in Solapur city and 16 in Pimpri- Chinchwad, he said.

The Kolhapur division added 3,436 new cases and 53 deaths. Among the deaths, 19 occurred in Sangli district, 14 in Kolhapur and 12 in Sindhudurg district, the official said.

The Aurangabad division reported 3,577 fresh COVID-19 infections and 57 fatalities. Of the total deaths, most came from Aurangabad city and Jalna district (18 each), he said.

The Latur division reported 4,376 cases along with 38 deaths, of which 16 occurred inBeed district, he said.

The caseload in the Akola division went up by 4,320 - of which 1,487 and 1,131 were added by Yavatmal and Buldhana districts, respectively.

Of the total 40 fatalities in the Akola division, 16 occurred in Yavatmal district and 15 in Washim district.

The Nagpur division registered 12,669 fresh infections, including 5,808 in Nagpur city, 2,967 in other parts of Nagpur district, 1,435 in Wardha and 1,106 in Bhandara district.

The Nagpur division reported 96 deaths of which 42 occurred in Nagpur city and 23 in other parts of Nagpur district. Bhandara district registered 17 deaths, the official said.

Currently, 41,19,759 people are in home quarantine, while 30,118 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, the health department said.