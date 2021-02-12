Maha: Five women rescued from flesh trade, three men held

Thane: Police have arrested three men for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket and rescued five women at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The arrest was made following a raid conducted at a hotel in Bhiwandi town, the official from Narpoli police station said.

"Based on a tip-off, the police raided the hotel during the intervening night of February 10 and 11. Some police personnel posed as decoy customers and trapped the accused, who were found operating the flesh trade racket," he said.

Five women were rescued during the operation, he added.

The accused trio- David Inas Lobo (41), Mahesh Ramdhani Yadav (52) and Yogeshwar Kumar Yadav (24)- were arrested under various sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act and the IPC, he said.



