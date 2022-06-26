Maha crisis: Sena leaders step up attack on rebels; Pawar in huddle with MVA leaders
Mumbai: The power tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena dissident Eknath Shinde became intense on Sunday with Sena leaders, led by Sanjay Raut, launching an acerbic attack on the rebels while NCP chief Sharad Pawar held closed-door meetings with MVA leaders.
On the second day in a row, Shiv Sena cadres staged protests against the dissidents in various parts of the state, including Mumbai and Pune.
State minister Aaditya Thackeray, son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, and Sena chief spokesman Sanjay Raut addressed party cadres in suburban Dahisar to drum up support for the beleaguered party leadership and slammed the Shinde camp.
Sharad Pawar met leaders of NCP, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, and Shiv Sena's Anil Parab and Anil Desai to discuss the political fallout of the six-day-old rebellion.
Striking an aggressive note, Raut said the present crisis was an opportunity to resurrect Shiv Sena.
"We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust....These are bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead....40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem," Raut said in an apparent reference to the number of MLAs camping in Guwahati with Shinde while addressing Sena cadres.
Meanwhile, another Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant, has gone incommunicado and is reportedly on his way to Guwahati from Surat.
A 'passenger manifest' of an airport services company bearing the name of Uday Samant with destination Guwahati is doing rounds on social media.
So far, state cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, and ministers of state Shamburaje Desai and Abdul Sattar (all Shiv Sena) have joined the camp of rebels. Another minister Bachu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party and an Independent minister from Sena quota, Rajendra Yedravkar, are also been camping with Shinde.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Guj crime branch arrests Setalvad; probe on to find role of others in...26 Jun 2022 12:46 PM GMT
Maha crisis: No info on arrival of rebel MLAs in Mumbai, airports...26 Jun 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Rebel MLAs have monstrous ambitions, party doors shut for them, says...26 Jun 2022 12:27 PM GMT
India in a state of 'undeclared Emergency', alleges CPI(M) leader...26 Jun 2022 12:23 PM GMT
Maha crisis: Sena leaders step up attack on rebels; Pawar in huddle...26 Jun 2022 12:13 PM GMT