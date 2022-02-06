Maha Covid cases drop to 11,394; 68 more die

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 11,394 new coronavirus positive cases, a drop of 2,446 from the day before, and 68 fatalities, including 28 in the Pune circle, due to COVID-19 related complications, the state health department said.

On Friday, the daily number of cases had dropped by 1,412 from Thursday's count of 15,252 when 75 people succumbed to COVID-19 infection, the health department said.

With the latest additions, the tally of COVIID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 77,94,034. The latest death toll stands at 1,43,008, the department said in a report. A total of 21,677 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally of recoveries to 75,13,436, leaving the state with 1,33,655 active cases.

No fresh infection of the Omicron variant was reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the department added.

Pune city reported 1,494 cases, the highest by any city in Maharashtra, followed by Nagpur (764), Pimpri-Chinchwad (778) and Mumbai (643), it said.

Of the eight administrative circles (each consisting of multiple districts), the Pune circle recorded 3,553 cases, followed by Nagpur (2,008), Mumbai (1,376), Nashik (1,887), Akola (898), Aurangabad (679), Latur (460) and Kolhapur (533).

Of the 68 fatalities, the Pune circle recorded (28), Mumbai (14), Kolhapur (nine), Nashik and Latur (seven each), Aurangabad (two) and Nagpur (one). No death is reported in the Akola circle in the past 24 hours, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.4 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.83 per cent. With 1,55,166 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 7,54,10,043, as per the department.

Currently, 7,95,422 people are in home isolation and 2,447 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, it added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 77,94,034; fresh cases: 11,394; total fatalities: 1,43,008; active cases: 1,33,655; total tests 7,54,10,043.