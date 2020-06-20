Maha: Body of elderly man found by roadside, murder suspected
Thane: A 70-year-old man's body was found lying on a roadside on the outskirts of Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
The body was recovered on Friday evening, they said.
"Police had received information that the body was lying along a road leading to a brick kiln on the outskirts of Ulhasnagar," an official of Hill Line Police Station said.
The victim was later idenfitied as Sejumal Ramnanai and it came to light that the septuagenarian was a resident of Ulhasnagar, he said.
Police suspect it to be a case of murder as strangulation marks were found on the neck.
"Somebody might have strangulated the elderly man using a wire," the official said.
The body was sent to a government hospital for post- mortem and an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered, police said.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Determined to deliver, geared up for any contingency: IAF...20 Jun 2020 6:45 AM GMT
The North Face joins Facebook ad boycott campaign20 Jun 2020 6:44 AM GMT
Costa Rica postpones football final amid new coronavirus...20 Jun 2020 6:44 AM GMT
Actors 'sceptical' to shoot as Bollywood reopens shop20 Jun 2020 6:43 AM GMT
India's forex reserves rise over $507 bn20 Jun 2020 6:41 AM GMT