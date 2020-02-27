Maha: Bill making Marathi must in all schools cleared

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill which makes Marathi a compulsory subject across all schools in the state.



The development came on `Marathi Bhasha Din' (Marathi language day) which is celebrated on February 27, the birth anniversary of poet and Jnanpith award winner late V V Shirwadkar.

The state Legislative Council had passed the legislation, titled `Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020', on Wednesday.

Minister for Marathi Language Subhash Desai introduced the bill in the Lower House on Thursday.