Maha: Bill making Marathi must in all schools cleared
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill which makes Marathi a compulsory subject across all schools in the state.
The development came on `Marathi Bhasha Din' (Marathi language day) which is celebrated on February 27, the birth anniversary of poet and Jnanpith award winner late V V Shirwadkar.
The state Legislative Council had passed the legislation, titled `Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020', on Wednesday.
Minister for Marathi Language Subhash Desai introduced the bill in the Lower House on Thursday.
Next Story