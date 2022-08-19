Maha ATS registers case under Arms Act
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the yacht that was found off the Raigad coast near Mumbai with AK-47 rifles and live rounds on board, an official said on Friday.
The 16-metre-long boat, meanwhile, is still stranded near the coast.
A first information report (FIR) under the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons and the Navi Mumbai unit of the state ATS is investigating the case, the official said.
The yacht with three AK-47 rifles on board was found off the coast of Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan in Raigad district on Thursday morning, causing a scare, though officials stated that there was no terror angle to it.
The discovery of weapons created a buzz as it came ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganesh festivals, but Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no terror connection had been found.
Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, had informed the state Assembly on Thursday that the name of the vessel was Lady Han and it was owned by an Australian woman.
The yacht was still stranded in mud near the coast and will be brought ashore on Saturday afternoon after low tide, a police official said.
