Maha: ASI closes Aurangzeb's tomb for 5 days
Aurangabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has shut Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb here in Maharashtra for five days after a mosque committee in the area tried to lock the place, an official said on Thursday.
Two days ago, MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale had in a tweet questioned the need for the monument's existence in the state and said it should be destroyed.
Later, a mosque committee in Aurangabad's Khultabad area, where the tomb is located, tried to lock the monument, which is protected by the ASI.
Subsequently, the ASI had deployed additional security guards at the monument.
When contacted ASI's Aurangabad circle superintendent Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI, "Earlier, the mosque committee tried to lock the place, but we opened it. On Wednesday, we took a decision to shut the tomb for next five days."
"We will review the situation and then decide to open it or to keep it closed for another five days," the official said.
Notably, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb earlier this month was criticised by the ruling Shiv Sena in the state as well as the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
Days after Owaisi's visit to the tomb, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had wondered if such an act was aimed at creating a new controversy in Maharashtra which is functioning peacefully.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
1988 road rage case: SC imposes one year sentence on Navjot Singh...19 May 2022 9:50 AM GMT
RS polls: Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong can easily win 1 seat each & BJP 2 in...19 May 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC sends bail plea by Umar Khalid to another bench19 May 2022 9:44 AM GMT
HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case19 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues meets Dalai Lama19 May 2022 9:40 AM GMT