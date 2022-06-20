Maha: 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli district
Sangli: Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said, adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.
The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in Sangli district, located over 350 km from the state capital Mumbai.
"We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.
Asked whether it is a 'suicide pact', he said the police were at the spot and verifying the cause of the death.
Another police official said they suspect it to be case of suicide. However, the exact cause of deaths will be known after the postmortem.
The official also said that they suspect the deceased consumed a poisonous substance.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath protests: Aspirants block roads in parts of Haryana; security ...20 Jun 2022 1:54 PM GMT
SC to hear on Tuesday plea of hawkers against demolition drive at...20 Jun 2022 1:49 PM GMT
Reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but beneficial over time, says...20 Jun 2022 1:31 PM GMT
After Pawar and Abdullah, Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines Oppn request to ...20 Jun 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised rest at home20 Jun 2022 1:28 PM GMT