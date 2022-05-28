Maha: 70 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, no death
Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 70 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,09,795, an official said on Saturday.
These cases were reported on Friday.
As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Man shot dead, brother injured in Delhi for intervening in argument28 May 2022 8:29 AM GMT
A lost era of cinema halls through eyes of lensmen28 May 2022 8:08 AM GMT
Man ends life after killing his wife, two children with wood cutting...28 May 2022 7:55 AM GMT
Spared no effort in serving country in last eight years: PM Modi28 May 2022 7:53 AM GMT
Pawar took darshan of Dagdusheth Ganpati from outside temple as he had ...28 May 2022 6:19 AM GMT