Maha: 70 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, no death

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 70 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,09,795, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.



