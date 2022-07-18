Maha: 6 dead as SUV falls off Amravati bridge into nullah after hitting two-wheeler
Mumbai: Six persons were killed and one injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a two-wheeler and fell off a bridge into a nullah in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Monday.
The incident occurred late Sunday night near Nimbhora Phata (diversion) on the Paratwada-Baitul highway, some 675 km from Mumbai, amid heavy rains and low visibility, he said.
"The SUV hit the two-wheeler when the two vehicles were on their way from Paratwada to Bodad village. The SUV's driver lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge. Four of five occupants of the SUV died. The two-wheeler rider and pillion succumbed as well," the official said.
A patrol van from Shirajgaon police station saw a seat of the SUV lying on the road before spotting both the vehicles in the nullah around 11:40 pm, though the accident may have taken place at least two hours earlier, he said.
The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital in Achalpur, he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT