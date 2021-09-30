Maha: 315 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 deaths

Thane: Thane has reported 315 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,59,110, an official said on Thursday.



Besides these new cases added on Wednesday, the virus claimed the lives of three more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,406, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,882, while the death toll has reached 3,276, another official said.