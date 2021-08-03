Maha: 229 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths

Thane: Thane has reported 229 new coronavirus cases, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,45,280, an official said on Tuesday.



These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of eight more people, which took the death toll in the district to 11,047, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,410, while the death toll has reached 3,203, another official said.