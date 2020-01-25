Maha: 20 hurt as ST bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa Highway
Mumbai: At least 20 passengers of a state transport bus were injured when the vehicle overturned at Mangaon on Mumbai-Goa Highway on Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred in the early hours, when the ST bus, carrying 44 passengers, was heading towards Dapoli, an official said.
While crossing a bridge near Kamalje village, the driver lost control of the bus, causing the vehicle to hit a barricade and turn turtle, he said.
At least 20 passengers were injured in the incident and were given preliminary treatment, he added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Man commits suicide at five-star hotel room in Delhi25 Jan 2020 6:16 AM GMT
Coronavirus toll in China reaches 41, 1,287 infected25 Jan 2020 6:03 AM GMT
20 killed in Turkey earthquake25 Jan 2020 5:52 AM GMT
Visva Bharati might rethink 'Basanta Utsav' date: Official25 Jan 2020 5:49 AM GMT
Petrol, diesel prices see big cut on Saturday25 Jan 2020 5:46 AM GMT