Maha: 118 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 deaths

Thane: With the addition of 118 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,65,999, an official said on Tuesday.



These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Two more persons also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,523, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,023 and the death toll stands at 3,282, another official said.