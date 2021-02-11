LS member raises concerns about SC panel seeking views on farm laws

New Delhi: Lok Sabha member N K Premachandran on Thursday raised serious concerns about a Supreme Court-appointed panel issuing a public notice seeking comments on new farm laws, saying it was "unfortunate" that the apex court was encroaching upon the domain of Parliament.

Raising the matter in the House, Premachandran –an RSP leader from Kerala –wanted to know if the panel can seek comments on the new laws, "then what is Parliament meant for".

The farm laws, against which various farmer organisations are protesting, were passed by Parliament last year.

"Parliament has legislated the three laws... Supreme Court has set up a committee (to look into them)... This (passing the laws) is absolutely the domain of Parliament," he said.

Wondering how the panel can seek views and comments on the legislations, Premachandran also said, "the right of Parliament is being taken away".

"It is unfortunate that Supreme Court is encroaching upon the domain of Parliament," he noted.