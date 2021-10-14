Low pressure area formed in BoB, Odisha likely to get light to moderate rainfall on Dusshera Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours as a low-pressure area has been formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.



The met office said that the low pressure would trigger light to moderate rainfall at most places and isolated thunderstorm with a wind speed of 40-50 kmph and heavy rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next three days.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar in its official twitter post said: "Under influence of yesterday's cyclonic circulation, a #LowPressure Area has formed over #Eastcentral #Bay of Bengal & adjoining neighbourhood. It is likely to move #west #northwards & reach south #Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next #24hours .

The rainfall intensity is very likely to increase in Odisha and adjoining Central India from October 15. Heavy rainfall activity is likely in few districts of Odisha during October 16-17, it said.

The weather office issued a yellow warning (be updated for heavy rainfall) for 13 districts on Thursday. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, it said.

Similarly, the IMD also warned that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal on Friday.

It also issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, P K Jena in a letter to all district collectors asked them to remain prepared for the eventuality and make preparation as required.