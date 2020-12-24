Lokvaani: CM Baghel's radio programme gains popularity across cities, villages, forest and hills

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's monthly radio programme 'Lokvaani' is gaining immense popularity across the state. Chief Minister gets in touch with the sentiments and expectations of every section of society, answers questions of the citizens and expresses his views on various subjects through 'Lokvaani'. So far, 13 episodes of the radio programme have been aired from all the centers of Akashwani. 14th episode will be aired on January 10 i.e. in the New Year 2021.



"Lokvaani" programme is aired on second Sunday of every month from 10.30 am to 11 am. Besides, the programme is also simultaneously broadcasted on various FM channels and regional TV news channels. Through this programme, people of Chhattisgarh directly connect with Chief Minister Baghel. Every episode is based on a different topic and questions related to the topic are invited from the citizens. Any person can get the question recorded on phone numbers 0771-2430501, 02, 03 on the given dates.

Broadcasting of 'Lokvaani' programme started from August 11, 2020. Till date, various topics including agriculture, rural development, education and youth, health, maternal power, urban development, tribal development, children and stress, women and equal opportunities, Nyay Yojana, inclusive development, Nava Chhattisgarh- Hamar Vikas Mor Kahaani, sports and others have been covered in the Lokvaani programme.

Major part of Chhattisgarh's population lives in forest regions, where no mode mass communication is available except radio.

Under these circumstances, radio programme Lokvaani is the only source of information about government schemes and policies for people there. People of these areas are not only receiving information from their Chief Minister but are also asking direct questions regarding his vision and action plan for future. Chief Minister also gets the direct Feedback of the government schemes from the common people. People in cities also eagerly wait for this programme to be aired, as it is an important platform for them to directly connect with Chief Minister.

Along with the common people, the public representatives of gram panchayats, nagar panchayats, municipalities also look forward to this program, as they get information about various schemes of government fromLokvaani.

Even when public events were prohibited during the COVID crisis, people eagerly awaited broadcast of Lokvaani and listened to it with their families.

Vishnu Paikra, a tribal farmer of village Magarchaba in Balodabazar district, says that we listen to every episode of Lokvani, sometimes at home and other times on the farm. He said that it is heartening to know that the government cares for farmers and tribals. Megha, a 11th Std student of Janjgir, said that she recieved important information about the schemes being conducted for women's empowerment and economic prosperity from Lokvaani.

The state government is doing a great job in educating women about their rights and giving them equal status and opportunities.

Ritu Sahu said that she got to know about government's efforts and initiatives to economically empower women through self-help groups. It is good to know that the goods produced by women of self-help group are being sold at a good price in the market.

Chief Minister also talks to people in Chhattisgarhi, talks about Teej-festivals. All the episodes of this radio-talk of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been saved as a document on the website of Public Relations Department http://dprcg.gov.in/. Their audio files as well as transcript file are available on the website. The aired episodes can be read and heard anytime anywhere.