Lok Sabha Speaker appoints Utpal Kumar Singh new Secy General

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha after the tenure of the incumbent Snehlata Shrivastava came to end.



According to a Lok Sabha secretariat order, Singh has been appointed as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary with effect from December 1, 2020. At present, Singh is posted as Secretary in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

According to the Lok Sabha secretariat statement, Singh has 34 years of "rich and varied" administrative experience and has served in both central and state governments in various capacities.

His tenure as Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand for more than two-and-a-half-years provided an enhanced momentum in policy formulation and management across all sectors of the state and economy, the secretariat said. Singh has also held several important positions at the Centre, as additional secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, it said.

In another development, the Speaker has also appointed Snehlata Shrivastava, the outgoing SG as honorary officer of the House (Lok Sabha) with effect from December 1, 2020.