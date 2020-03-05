Liquor to cost more in Karnataka from April 1
Bengaluru: Indian made liquor (IML) will cost more in Karnataka from April 1, as the state budget for fiscal 2020-21 proposed to increase additional excise duty (AED) by 6 per cent per bulk litre or 9 litres of the various brands, state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday.
"I propose to increase the rates of AED 6 per cent per bulk litre of IML across 18 slabs with effect from April 1," said Yediyurappa, while presenting the state budget for the ensuing fiscal in the assembly here.
The 6 per cent increase in the AED will cost the cheapest liquor brand by Rs 9 more per carton box of 12 bottles and the costliest brands by Rs 202 per carton box.
"With effective enforcement and regulatory measures, the state excise department will achieve the target of Rs 22,700 crore fixed for the fiscal year," the chief minister told the lawmakers in Kannada.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Lok Sabha Speaker suspends 7 Cong MPs for unruly behaviour5 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain,...5 March 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Liquor to cost more in Karnataka from April 15 March 2020 8:52 AM GMT
EPFO cuts interest rate on employee provident fund to 8.50%...5 March 2020 8:45 AM GMT
Delhi Police personnel caught in mob rampage during Chand...5 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT