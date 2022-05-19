Liquor shop attack case solved; 4 terrorists, one LeT associate arrested
Srinagar: With the arrest of four terrorists and an over ground worker of Lashkar-e-Toiba, police on Thursday claimed to have solved the grenade attack case on a liquor shop in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Five pistols and 23 grenades were recovered from the arrested terrorists.
"Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop. 04 terrorists & 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on," inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.
An employee of the liquor shop died while three others were injured in the grenade attack carried out by a burqa clad terrorist and his associate on Tuesday.
