LG launches online portal for heli services to Amarnath cave

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched the online helicopter booking portal for the Amarnath yatra which is scheduled to start from June 30.



"Launched online helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. For the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the holy yatra in a single day," LG Sinha tweeted after launching the portal.

Sinha said it was a long pending endeavour of the government to introduce the chopper services for the pilgrims from Srinagar.

"It was a long pending endeavour of the government to introduce heli services from Srinagar for better connectivity and accessibility. Devotees can easily log on to Shrine Board's website for the booking," he said.

The annual yatra is scheduled to begin from June 30 and will conclude on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. More than 10 lakh pilgrims are expected to perform the pilgrimage this year.



