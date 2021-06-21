Less than 5K new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 120 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 28.06 lakh and the toll to 33,883.

The day also saw 8,456 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,45,735.

Out of the 4,517 new cases, 933 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,902 discharges and 12 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 1,26,813. While the positivity rate stood at 2.58 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.65 per cent.

Out of the 120 deaths reported on Sunday, 17 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Ballari (12), Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad (11), Mandya (8) and Davangere (7),followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 933, Mysuru 545, Dakshina Kannada 525, Hassan 346, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,05,259, followed by Mysuru 1,62,083 and Tumakuru 1,13,685.