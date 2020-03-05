Leh-Manali highway likely to be reopened by March end: BRO
Leh: The Leh-Manali highway, connecting Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh, is likely to be opened in the last week of this month, said officials on Thursday amid the snow clearance operations by Border Roads Organisation going on in full swing.
Brigadier Arvinderm, the Project Himank's chief engineer, said the summer snow clearance is being carried out by his men in full swing with modern equipment.
We are likely to open the road up to Sarchu by March 25 which is almost a month earlier than the previous year's date of opening, he said, adding the highway upto Sarchu is maintained by Project Himank with the responsibility to keep it open for the traffic.
He said the snow clearance operation is being carried from three points — from Upshi side to Taglangla Top (T-Top), from Debring side to Taglangla Top and from Debring towards Pang and Sarchu.
It will be for the first time that the project Himank will open the road ahead of the schedule. Additional teams have been pressed into snow clearance operations on the highway, he said.
The highway has been closed since November last year after heavy snowfall hit the region closing all traffic due to huge snow accumulation.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Don't bow to threats or repression, says Mamata to party...5 March 2020 5:38 PM GMT
Cops to organise community marriage for tribals in all...5 March 2020 5:37 PM GMT
Chaos among tribals brings VHP's community marriage move...5 March 2020 5:37 PM GMT
Fate of West Bengal state lottery uncertain as threat of GST...5 March 2020 5:36 PM GMT
Hakim flags off 2 vehicles to spread awareness regarding...5 March 2020 5:36 PM GMT