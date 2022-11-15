Left protest march against Ker Governor creating anarchy in state: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Tuesday criticised the LDF move to carry out a march to the Raj Bhavan here in protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's actions regarding universities and bills passed by the state legislature, saying it is creating "anarchy" in the state.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the government appointed Vice-Chancellors in universities in the state in violation of norms and "now to change that situation, they are carrying out a protest march against the Governor."

"It is creating anarchy in the state," he said, while speaking to the media in New Delhi.

The senior Congress leader claimed that the state government was responsible for the actions of the Governor and said both were acting in furtherance of their established interests.

Venugopal also claimed that Khan too was equally responsible as he forgot his Constitutional position and allegedly carried out "publicity stunts."

Meanwhile, the LDF went forward with its planned protest march, which saw a huge turnout, from different locations in the state capital to the Raj Bhavan where various senior leaders of the Left Front were already present.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, that it was a great beginning to a fight to protect higher education and democratic rights of the people in Kerala.

He also said the position of Chancellor was not a Constitutional post and was one given to the Governor by the state legislature.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, speaking to the media, said the Governor was not acting in accordance with the law or the Constitution, be it the functioning of universities or the signing of the bills passed by the legislature.

A Governor cannot be allowed to paralyse the functioning of the state in this manner, he also said.

"We are clear we cannot have him as Chancellor," Govindan asserted.

The State Cabinet recently sent an ordinance for the assent of Khan to remove him from the post of Chancellor of universities in Kerala.

Govindan also said that the Left has not forced anyone to participate in the march and it never had to.

This was in response to reporters pointing out that the BJP has alleged in a plea moved in the Kerala High Court that government servants were being compelled to take part in the protest.

The agitation is organised under the aegis of an education protection forum which would hold protests in all district centres too, CPI(M) had said in a statement.