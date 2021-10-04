Leaders from across nation congratulate Mamata

Kolkata: Opposition leaders from across the nation have congratulated Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee for her win in the bypoll from Bhabanipur stating it as a "statement of will and resolve to protect democratic interests".



Starting from President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin have extended their greetings to Banerjee.

This comes when Banerjee has vowed to uproot the BJP from the Centre in 2024.

Jharkhand Chief Minister tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi for her stupendous electoral victory in the Bhawanipore By elections. Her resounding victory is a statement of will and resolve to protect democratic interests".

"Sincere congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms. Mamata Banerjee on her victory in the Bhawanipur bypoll," Pawar stated in his tweet.

Stalin said: "Congratulations to @MamataOfficial on her resounding victory in the Bhabanipur by-election. The massive mandate reconfirms the unassailable confidence that the people of West Bengal have reposed on you. #MamataBanerjee".

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav stated that Mamata Didi Ji's win is equivalent to "Satyameva Jayate".

Taking a dig at the BJP, TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted: "Mamata Banerjee vote share 71.9% vs BJP vote share at 22.2% Won in all 8 wards (Including Gujarati-dominated ward) BJP chanakyas go back to drawing board!"

Meanwhile, celebrations were held across the state in low key in view of the pandemic situation and no processions were brought out as a part of the celebrations.

Party workers started gathering around Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street as soon as her lead by 12,000 votes was announced after the completion of the fourth round of counting.

Much before the counting ended at 2 pm, party sympathizers were seen putting green 'abir' on one another's face to mark her victory. Some were found beating drums and party workers dancing to their tunes. Besides "Khela Hobe", a new song "dilli jabe hawai choti" (the slipper will now march towards Delhi" was found playing at the Kalighat area.

Banerjee urged the party workers to celebrate the win by standing beside the flood affected people.

At 2.15 pm Mamata Banerjee came out on the courtyard along with Abhishek Banerjee and his daughter and waved at the people who had gathered to congratulate her.

Party leaders Dr Shantanu Sen and Dr Nirmal Majhi along with head of Jai Hind Bahini Kartik Banerjee and Sports organiser Swapan Banerjee were also present on the courtyard.

Bhabanipur had never turned their head from Banerjee. As an MP from South Kolkata, she got full support from the residents of Bhowanipore. Again in the 2011 byelection and later in 2016 Assembly election, they gave unstinting support to Banerjee.

However, their support had made history on Sunday afternoon when she won by 58,835 votes.