Lakshadweep residents stage 'coconut leaves & palm' protest

Kochi: Residents of Lakshadweep on Monday staged "coconut leaves and palm" protest across inhabited islands against the administration's order to levy a fine if coconut palm leaves, shells or trunks were found in and around their dwelling places.



Holding placards which read "introduce mulching" and "stop imposing fine", the islanders, under the banner of Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF), stood in front of a pile of coconut leaves in the properties urging the administration to withdraw the "anti-people" order.

In their one-hour long protest, the islanders urged the administration to withdraw the decision to impose fine on them and introduce technology to convert the organic materials from the coconuts

as compost --a mixture of ingredients used to fertilize and improve the soil.

"Our demand is that the fine imposed on the people should be withdrawn and a proper waste management system should be implemented. Unless the waste management system is implemented there is no genuine right from the side of administration to collect fine on falling of

coconut leaves and other palms in their property," Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal P P told the news agency.

"Where do the people of islands are expected to do the scientific processing of leaves and palms," he asked.

The Lok Sabha member said an islander cannot afford to have his own scientific processing unit or

incinerator and it is the prime duty of the Lakshadweep administration to provide such a facility.

"If such facilities are made available and people are not obeying this, then you can impose the fine. The primary responsibility of the administration should be to ensure the installation of the scientific processing units like incinerators in the island," Faizal said.

In the order issued on June 4 on management of cleanliness and hygiene in the islands in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has said each family of individuals who stay

in any premise shall maintain cleanliness with certain standards and hygiene in and around their respective places at all times.

It said tender coconut shells, tree leaves, coconut husks, trunks etc in and around dwelling places/public places must be disposed off scientifically by the landowners without affecting hygiene to the environment.

"No persons is allowed to throw or break or spread coconuts, fruits leftovers, vegetables waste on roads, footpaths, public areas, lagoon, sea and the beaches",

it said, prohibiting the disposal by burning of any type of solid waste at roadsides, beaches and in open places.