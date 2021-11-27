Ladakh reports 32 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh: Thirty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall virus tally in the union territory to 21,467, officials said on Saturday.

The count of active cases stands at 243 224 in Leh and 19 in Kargil.

Ladakh has registered 213 Covid-related deaths -- 155 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the officials said.

They said 2,485 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday, and 32 of them were found to have contracted the disease.

The officials said 24 more coronavirus patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,011, which is 97.87 per cent of the caseload.