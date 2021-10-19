Ladakh reports 3 COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

Leh: Ladakh recorded three fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 20,881, even as the count of active cases fell to 34, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Five more patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,639, they said.

All three new cases were reported in Leh, the officials said.

No daily death due to the disease was reported in Ladakh on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is now 34 33 in Leh and one in Kargil district.