Ladakh records 138 new cases; L-G reviews Covid situation

Leh: Ladakh has registered 138 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the Union Territory's infection tally to 18,448, officials said on Sunday, as Lt Governor R K Mathur reviewed the situation and directed police to exercise extensive patrolling in villages to avoid gatherings.



The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 187 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the disease last year with the worst-hit Leh district accounting for 136 fatalities followed by Kargil at 51.

Ladakh, which is under partial lockdown till June 7, has recorded over 4,479 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths in May till date.

Of the new cases detected during the past 24 hours, 123 are in Leh and 15 in Kargil. This puts the number of active cases in the twin districts to 1,603 -- 1,381 in Leh and 222 in Kargil.

A total of 141 more COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease in Ladakh, taking the count of recoveries so far to 16,658.

Meanwhile, the officials said the Lt governor chaired a weekly COVID-19 review meeting on Saturday and directed the police to exercise extensive patrolling in villages to avoid public gatherings.

He also stressed on keeping track of the virus strain and conducting serological surveys besides publicising Covid-appropriate behaviour and guidelines, the officials said.

They said the Lt governor directed the officials to form a committee to tackle the possible third wave and called for resolution of the budgetary concerns at the earliest. PTI TAS

