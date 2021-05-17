Ladakh records 119 fresh COVID-19 cases, 122 recoveries

Leh: Ladakh recorded 119 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 16,452 while 122 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,471, officials said on Monday.



No fresh deaths were reported. So far, 165 people, including 119 in Leh district and 46 in Kargil district, have succumbed to the viral disease in the union territory.

Of the 119 fresh cases, 103 were reported from Leh and 16 from Kargil, the officials said.

While 96 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery in Leh, 26 were discharged in Kargil, they said.

They said the number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,546 -- 1,267 in Leh district and 279 in Kargil district.