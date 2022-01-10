KU Prof. Emeritus Raghuvendra Tanwar is ICHR chairman

Chandigarh: Dr. Raguvendra Tanwar, Professor Emeritus, and former Registrar Kurukshetra University has been appointed as chairman of Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi. Professor Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor KU congratulated Prof Tanwar.



"It is indeed a great honour for the entire KU fraternity and all stakeholders of KU that Prof Tanwar has been appointed Chairman of ICHR," said Sachdeva.

As per the Gazette notification of the Union government, Prof Tanwar's tenure as ICHR chairman will be for three years.

Professor Tanwar served the history department of KU for 42 years and held very important positions including chairperson, dean of the faculty, dean students' welfare, dean academic affairs, registrar, and professor

emeritus.

He was appointed Director of Haryana Academy of History and Culture in 2016. He also served as a UGC national fellow, a prestigious position in academia,

from 2002-2005.

Prof Tanwar is a world-renowned expert in the field of partition studies and Jammu & Kashmir and has published a large number of books and research papers in the national and international journal in these areas.