K'taka to set up panel to review all public works valued over `50 crore

Shivamogga (K'taka): In an apparent fallout of the death of a civil contractor who levelled bribery allegations against a former state minister, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced forming a three-member commission comprising a retired high court judge to clear tender proposals for all public projects worth Rs 50 crore and above, in a bid to check malpractices in awarding contracts. Also, the government has ordered a total ban on initiating works based on oral instructions of ministers or higher officials.

"Our government has taken a decision. Public works start from the time of preparing estimates. Tender conditions are prepared to benefit only a section of people. I have ordered formation of a high-level committee which will have a retired high court judge as its chairperson and a financial expert and a technical expert as its members," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters. The commission will be formed under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act (KTPPA).

Contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide on April 11 in an Udupi hotel accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work that was carried out on the ex-minister's oral instruction in Belagavi district last year had led to a furore, with the BJP leader quitting the state cabinet as a result.