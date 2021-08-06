K'taka HC issues notice to ex-CM, others

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC has issued notices to former CM B S Yediyurappa and others including his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP state unit vice president, to appear before it on August 17 in a case alleging corruption in a housing project.

The notices were issued on a petition by activist T J Abraham seeking quashing of an order of additional city civil and sessions judge, who had dismissed his petition for want of sanction from a competent authority to try Yediyurappa, the then chief minister and former minister S T Somashekar. Challenging the dismissal, Abraham had moved the High Court, which served notice to Yediyurappa and others.

"You are hereby directed to appear before this court in person or by a pleader duly instructed on August 17 at 10.30 am to show cause against the petition failing wherein the said petition

will be heard and determined ex-parte," the court notice issued on Tuesday said.