K'taka CM says he would discuss cabinet expansion with party leaders during Delhi visit
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he would discuss the cabinet expansion with the party high command during his visit to New Delhi on July 24.
The Chief Minister would be leaving for the national capital with delegations of various departments.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday night, he said, "I will leave for New Delhi on July 24 to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new President on July 25. I will discuss cabinet expansion if the party top brasses raise the issue."
"I am also leading a delegation to discuss the Kasturirangan report (on western Ghat)."
The recent central notification on Western Ghat issue has upset many public representatives from the region. These MLAs (from Western Ghats region) cutting across the party line had decided to gear up for a legal battle. In this regard, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had chaired a meeting.
The cabinet expansion in Karnataka had been a talking point for almost a year ever since Basavaraj Bommai took over as the CM.
There are five ministerial posts lying vacant. Among the aspirants for the coveted posts is BJP's Shivamogga MLA K S Eshwarappa, who got a clean chit from police in connection with contractor Santosh Patil suicide case.
