Khattar tells officers to achieve target of 100% vax in 2 months

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the administration of vaccination to all the citizens of the state should be done on a war footing level so that the expected third wave of COVID-19 can be prevented in advance.



The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the ongoing vaccination campaign in the state, availability of DAP fertilizer, drainage of water

filled in the fields, starting of crushing season in sugar mills, Parivar Pehchan Patra and Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojna with the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing here today.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J. P Dalal and Health Minister Anil Vij also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister directed that all citizens should be fully vaccinated under the Har Ghar Dastak campaign and said that the first dose of vaccination should be administered to all by December 31. For this, he directed for the constitution of additional teams and ensuring the supply of other necessary resources.

He said that in this campaign, the help of NGOs, religious leaders should also be taken along with volunteer workers registered on the Samarpan portal. 'Jaan hai to jahan hai', hence every citizen should ensure his participation in vaccination campaign considering safety of his life, added Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is personally reviewing the vaccination campaign. While paying special attention to this, the officers concerned should not do any such negligence which may lead to the third wave of COVID-19.

He said that 100 percent target of vaccination should be achieved in Haryana by completing the second phase in two months. In the fairs organized in the districts under Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana, only those who have vaccination certificate should be allowed to come. Apart from this, arrangements should also be made to vaccinate people by setting up camps on the spot at the places having a gathering of more than 500 people.

The Chief Minister said that sufficient quantity of COVID-19 vaccine is available in the state. Therefore, once again the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department should make people aware to bring the districts who have lagged in the vaccination drive to get themselves vaccinated by running a special campaign.

The Chief Minister said that there would be no shortage of DAP fertilizer in the state. For this, a demand has been made to give additional racks after talking to the Center. He said that Haryana would get 16 additional rakes in the next 4 days. After this, sufficient quantity of manure will be available in the districts.