Khattar speaks to Minister, says no shortage of DAP fertilizers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that there will be no shortage of DAP fertilizers in the state. He said that although DAP fertilizer available in the market this year is 11,00 metric tons more in quantity than last year. Yet in view of the demand of the farmers, he spoke to the Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over phone to increase six additional rakes on which the Union Minister has agreed.

Appealing to the farmers to be patient, Khattar said that at present 24 rakes of DAP fertilizer are available for the farmers of the state and five more rakes will be received. After talking to the Union Minister today, a total of 11 more rakes will be available with the state by October 31 after receiving 6 additional rakes. Directions have also been given to take strict action on the borders of the state to keep check on the black marketing of DAP from Haryana to other states.

The Chief Minister today chaired a high-level meeting of officers this evening in which the availability and demand of DAP fertilizers were discussed. He has directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the border districts of Rewari, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Nuh and Jhajjar to check the vehicles going out of the state by setting up nakas in their respective areas so that DAP fertilizer is not taken out of the state illegally.

The Chief Minister has appointed Administrative Secretaries In-charge for the mentioned six districts with immediate effect to keep a close watch on the situation arising out of the demand of DAP. They will be present in the respective districts from 25 October to 27 October and will keep an eye on the DAP distribution.

The Chief Minister directed the officers that according to the farmers who have registered for Rabi crops on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal, DAP fertilizers should be distributed to the farmers so that DAP can be made available to the real farmers on time. While directing the officers to ensure the supply of DAP as per the demand, the Chief Minister said that the area where farmers need DAP first should be supplied first. He said that while last year 87,000 metric ton of DAP was sold in the state till October 24, this year till date 98,000 metric ton has been sold.