Khattar releases devotional song on Guru Teg Bahadur

Chandigarh: As part of the ongoing countrywide celebrations to commemorate the 400th Parkash Purab of Hind-Di-Chaddar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched a devotional song composed by the Department of Information and Public Relations for a state-level function scheduled to be organized by the State Government on April 24 at Panipat. Besides this, creativity in both Hindi and Punjabi languages designed by the Department of Information and Public Relations was also launched by the Chief Minister.



Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said that since March 2021, as part of the celebrations of the 400th Prakash Purab of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji various religious and cultural programmes have already been started in some parts of the country. However, due to the Pandemic, most of the programmes in Haryana got postponed but now the State Government has decided to organize a state-level function on April 24, 2022, he added.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh and MP, Karnal Sanjay Bhatiya also remained present on this occasion. Chief Minister said that the teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji are not only a rare heritage for us but are also one of the most significant foundations to build a strong, morally enlightened society.

The Chief Minister further shared that on April 24, 2022, a state-level function will be held in Panipat, to mark the celebrations of the 400th Prakash Purab of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

"In this one day programme devotees from across Haryana and Punjab and other states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expected to participate in large numbers. The function aims to spread the message of communal harmony and brotherhood as preached by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji," added Khattar. The Chief Minister said that Haryana shares a special bond not only with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji but with all the ten Sikh Gurus as most of them have travelled to almost every corner of the State.

He informed that in the year 2017, the State Government had organized several religious and cultural programmes to commemorate the 350th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji which had begun from Karnal and concluded in Yamunanagar. Later, in the year 2019, celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji were also organized in Sirsa. Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal, Vice President, Haryana Punjabi Sahitya Academy also remained present on this occasion.