Khattar raises SYL, Vidhan Sabha building issues in zonal council meeting

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while attending the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at Jaipur, strongly raised several important issues of the State including the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal, appointment of members in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), restoration of Haryana's share in Panjab University, and a new additional building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.



The Chief Minister said that the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council would be helpful in promoting cooperative federalism as well as in resolving various issues of inter-state and between the Center and the states in a time-bound manner.

Khattar said that though Haryana has a significant contribution to the country's economy. The per capita income of the state is Rs 2,74,635, which is the highest among the big states of the country. Also, on the parameters of economic growth rate, Haryana is also among the leading states in the country. The State has ranked second in the country and first in North India in providing logistics facilities to industries, the CM added. He said that the completion of the construction work of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal is a long pending issue between Haryana and Punjab. Due to non-completion of SYL Canal, surplus, un-channeled water of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas goes to Pakistan.

He said that through a semi-official letter dated May 6, 2022, he had requested the Union Minister of Jal Shakti to convene the second-round meeting of the Chief Ministers of both the states at the earliest.