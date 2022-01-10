Khattar lauds PM Modi's initiative to observe Dec 26 every yr as 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced on the Prakash Parv of the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh ji, that every year December 26, the martyrdom day of Sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Sahibzade Fateh Singh will be marked as "Veer Baal Diwas" which is a very laudable decision. He added that this will inspire everyone, especially the coming generations, towards patriotism and service to the nation.

The Chief Minister while paying homage to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on the occasion of his Prakash Parv said that Guru Sahib never bowed in the face of any injustice. He envisioned an inclusive and harmonious society. The nation will remember his valour and sacrifices for ages. Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was a symbol of indomitable courage, dedication and bravery. He had sacrificed everything for the protection of religion and culture. The tenth Guru of Sikhism worked for the betterment of humanity throughout his life. The Chief Minister said that now by celebrating December 26 every year as "Veer Baal Diwas", the incomparable courage of his sons and his efforts to establish justice will always be remembered. He added that Veer Baal Diwas will be observed on the same day that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom. Both these brave children stayed strong till their last breath. The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzadas are a source of strength for everyone.

CM paid tribute to Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram

Khattar also paid homage to Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram, the messiah of farmers and workers on his death anniversary today. He said that the vision and thoughts of Deenbandhu will always inspire us to strengthen social harmony and mutual brotherhood. He did a lot of work for the betterment and protection of the rights of farmers and the working class. Such a great man will always be remembered.