Khattar compensates farmers for crop loss

Chandigarh: Haryana Government has released an amount of Rs. 561 crore as compensation of 'Special Giridawari Kharif-2021' to 8,95,712 farmers of 866 villages who have suffered crop damage due to heavy rains, waterlogging and insect attacks, etc. The transfer of the compensation amount in the accounts of the farmers will begin today. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while presiding over a meeting regarding disbursement of relief to the farmers with the Deputy Commissioners held through Video Conferencing here today directed them to ensure payment transfer into the accounts of the farmers at the earliest.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J.P. Dalal also remained present on this occasion.

"This amount should be transferred immediately to the accounts of the farmers through DBT and within 11 days that is till February 28, the compensation works should be completed," directed Sh. Manohar Lal. The Deputy Commissioner should also speed up work regarding assessing the damage caused to the crops due to heavy rains, waterlogging and insect attacks in the state for Rabi-2022 so as to ensure that farmers should also get timely compensation for the same, the CM directed.

The Chief Minister said that this is a farmer-friendly State Government and no stone is being left unturned to ensure reach of timely compensation to the farmers, besides taking various other farmer-friendly steps.

"Gone are the days when farmers used to wait for years to get compensation. Now the entire system has been made digital and farmers have also started expecting that they would get the compensation in a lesser time. Therefore all the Deputy Commissioners should ensure transfer of payments at the earliest," Khattar directed the DCs. He said that in the last 7 years, various welfare schemes are being run in the interest of farmers continuously. Apart from the Fasal Bima Yojana, Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana(BBY), Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana (MBBY) has been implemented by the State Government to ensure compensation crop losses due to adverse weather and natural calamities.