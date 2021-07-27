Kharge attacks Centre on Pegasus controversy

New Delhi: As the deadlock over discussion on alleged snooping by Pegasus spyware continued in the Parliament, Congress on Tuesday put the ball in ruling party's court by saying that the government is not interested in a meaningful discussion and debate over the pertinent issue as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not believe in its accountability to the people of India through the Parliament.



Hitting out at the government over the alleged phone-tapping row, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that "dictatorship is prevailing in the country" and the government is functioning in a manner that has lowered the prestige of Parliament and democracy.

While addressing reporters outside the Parliament, senior Congress leader Kharge said, "The Modi government is imposing dictatorship in India and absolving itself from "solving issues in a democratic manner". We are ready for discussions. A Supreme Court-monitored probe should be carried out so that the truth about the alleged hacking could finally come out."

While vowing to continue fighting against it, Kharge has asked the government to call an all-party meeting on the alleged snooping.

"When it is being investigated in other countries, including France, Israel, Hungary and Germany then why is our government refraining from initiating a probe in the whole issue? The government claims to be transparent. If it is so then why is the government hiding?" asked Kharge.

"Our IT Act says permission is needed for surveillance, which means the permission was granted by the government for alleged snooping through Pegasus and is involved in snooping on judges, Army officers, journalists and opposition leaders," he alleged.

Reiterating the party's demand, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "The government is wrong. They are misleading the country by saying that they are willing to talk to the opposition. They have to accept our demand for a discussion and a Supreme Court monitored probe."

"We are doing our duty to prevent the government from converting democracy into a surveillance state. The government doesn't want to give answers. We have no option but to continue to agitate," he said.

The government has rejected reports of snooping and denied conducting any probe into the matter.