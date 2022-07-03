Kerala politician P C George arrested for sexual assault case; gets bail

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Kerala politician P C George, who was arrested by the police for alleged sexual assault, was granted bail by a Magisterial court in the city.



The 70-year-old politician was taken into custody by the Museum police from a guest house in the capital city this afternoon in a dramatic move, on a complaint filed by an accused in the solar

panel case.

At that time, the senior politician was being grilled by a team of Crime Branch personnel in connection with a conspiracy allegedly hatched to defame the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in smuggling charges levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

He was later taken to Nandavanam AR Camp and his arrest was recorded before he was produced before a magistrate court.

Granting bail, the court directed him to cooperate with the investigation. According to police sources, the sudden move to arrest George was made based on a secret statement given by the accused and according to a written complaint filed directly by the victim at the local police station here in this regard.

According to the complaint, senior Kerala politician George had allegedly behaved in a way insulting her modesty on February 10 at a guest house here and sent her indecent messages on mobile phone.