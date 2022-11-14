Kerala High Court quashes appointment of varsity V-C

Kochi/ Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). The court said the appointment was made in violation of UGC (University Grants Commission) norms. The order, which apparently vindicates Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's move seeking resignation of 11 VCs in the state over the violation, is a blow to the Left government which has been opposing him on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said the selection of Dr K Riji John as the VC of KUFOS cannot, what the judges said, be sustained under law as it overlooks the UGC regulations of 2018 regarding appointment of VCs. The bench held that the search-cum-selection committee, which recommended only his name for appointment, was also against the norms.

"Taking into consideration the law accordingly, we have no hesitation to hold that the selection of Dr K Riji John as the VC of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, overlooking the UGC Regulations, 2018, cannot be sustained under law. We are also of the view that the search-cum-selection committee constituted is also in violation of the UGC Regulations, 2018," it said. As a result, the court quashed the 2020 notification issued by the Governor appointing the selection committee, its 2021 resolution recommending only one name and 2021 order of the Chancellor appointing John as VC for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

The bench directed the chancellor to constitute a selection committee for recommendation of a panel of names in accordance with the UGC regulations at the earliest. At the same time, the court said the contentions that John lacked the requisite years of service for appointment as VC were not legally sustainable. The verdict was welcomed by the BJP and the Congress.