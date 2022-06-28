Kerala govt will not back off from projects aiding state's development: Minister
Thiruvananthapuram: Development projects, like Silverline, which would benefit Kerala would not be abandoned irrespective of the financial constraints being faced by it, state Minister for Parliamentary Affairs K Radhakrishnan said in the assembly on Tuesday.
Radhakrishnan was answering queries regarding the financial position of Kerala on behalf of state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who is attending a GST Council meeting.
"The government has no intention to withdraw from projects which would contribute to the development of the state. The government will move forward with such projects," the state Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said.
His response was in answer to a query by the opposition as to whether the government would back off from the Silverline project as it would allegedly cause a huge financial loss to the state which is already dealing with a huge debt of over Rs 3.32 lakh crore.
Radhakrishnan also said that since the government carried out various development and welfare-related activities in the state, even when it was facing financial problems, its revenue or funds would decrease.
However, such development and welfare activities would bring in more revenue for the state in future and improve the standard of living of the people, he added.
He also said the last LDF government was able to control the increasing debt of the state.
Radhakrishnan said that from 2010-11 to 2015-16, there was a 100.03 per cent increase in the state's debt, but from 2016 to 2020-21 the rise was only 88.66 per cent.
This indicated that the state government was able to take steps to curb or control the increase in Kerala's financial debt, he said.
He also assured that Kerala would not reach a financial situation as that of Sri Lanka.
Radhakrishnan further said that while difficulties were being faced in tax collection, the government was taking steps to strengthen the same.
He also pointed out that besides the state government's policies, the central government's stand on issues like GST compensation were also responsible for the financial problems of Kerala.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi Police produces Md Zubair before court28 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers announces 'Special Ratha-Yatra Offer'28 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Bihar's Agnipath apprehensions: Fear of deep socioeconomic impact,...28 Jun 2022 10:13 AM GMT
9-yr-old Iraqi girl suffering from rare blood disorder treated at...28 Jun 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Germany: Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder28 Jun 2022 9:49 AM GMT