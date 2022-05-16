Kerala court sentences 25 IUML workers to life for murder of 2 brothers
Palakkad (Ker): A sessions court in Kerala on Monday sentenced to life 25 persons, all workers of IUML, for the murder of two brothers in Palakkad district of the state in 2013.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajitha T H had on May 12 held the 25 accused guilty for the murder of the two brothers — Nurudheen and Hamsa — who were members of the AP Sunni party a supporter of the Left front.
On Monday, the sessions court sentenced each of them to life imprisonment under Section 302 read with Section 149 of the IPC, special public prosecutor (SPP) Krishnan Narayanan confirmed.
They were also convicted and sentenced to three years for the offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC for the attack on the victim's brother, he said.
Of the three brothers, only Kunju Muhammed survived the attack and was a key witness in the case.
SPP Narayanan said that the attack was the outcome of the arguments between the two sides over donations for a mosque.
The SPP said that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh on each of the accused and the total amount has to be paid to the victims' family.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT