Kejriwal performs 'aarti' on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday performed an 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and said that it was an honour to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram. Addressing a gathering here, Kejriwal, who started his speech by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', also spoke about the work done by his government in Delhi.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to take the poll plunge next year. He shared a video of the 'aarti' on Twitter.

"(I) had the good fortune of taking part in the 'aarti' of mother Saryu in Ayodhya," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He was given a yellow robe by seers after the 'aarti' was over. "It's an honour to have got the opportunity to come to the birthplace of Lord Ram," Kejriwal told the gathering, adding that he wants every Indian to have this honour.

The entire country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation has improved now and with the grace of Lord Ram, Goddess Saryu and other Gods, the country will get rid of the pandemic, he said.

"Today, I pray with folded hands to all Gods and Goddesses to get rid of the pandemic," he added.

"I have always believed that the people of our country are very good. Our country should have progressed much more and should have become the number one country in the world. But there is poverty in our country, illiteracy, different types of disease and various other problems. I pray to the Gods and Goddesses that my India becomes the number one country in the world. And together we 130 crore Indians can make this possible. My heart says this and this can happen," Kejriwal said.