Kejriwal attacks BJP for 'crumbling edu' system in Gujarat

New Delhi: In the run up to the assembly polls in Gujarat, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of failing to provide good education in the state. Kejriwal said that the people in Gujarat have begun to question the crumbling education system in the state being ruled by the saffron party for the last 27 years.



He promised that his party will provide just as good education to the students there as it is available in Delhi, if voted to power in the upcoming polls.

People of BJP are also raising questions on the crumbling education system of Gujarat. Rising above the party line, voices for a good education in Gujarat have started to emerge. BJP could not provide good education in 27 years, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, replying to someone's tweet. AAP government will provide good education in Gujarat same as it is available in Delhi by taking the people of Gujarat and all the parties along, he added.