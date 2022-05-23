Karnataka HC stays ED order to freeze Xiaomi India assets
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended the stay on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) order of freezing Rs 5,551 crore in the bank accounts of Xiaomi India.
Justice S G Pandit extended the stay till June 1. 2022, with the hearing of the case posted to that day.
The ED froze Xiaomi's accounts on April 29 alleging that it has violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by illegally transferring money abroad to three companies under the guise of royalty payments.
In an interim order on May 5, a vacation bench of the Karnataka High Court stayed this order.
"Operation of the order is stayed subject to the condition that petitioners will operate the bank accounts which are seized only for the purpose of meeting the expenses for carrying out the day-to-day activities of the company," the HC said in its interim order on May 5.
Subsequently on May 12, the HC modified its interim order and allowed the company to draw overdraft from the banks to meet these expenses. However, on both the occasions, the company was expressly barred from using the money to pay royalty to companies outside India.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India, Japan are 'natural partners': PM Modi tells Indian community23 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Khadi commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is Delhi's new LG23 May 2022 6:58 PM GMT
PM headed Inter-State Council reconstituted23 May 2022 6:57 PM GMT
Saudi Arabia bans travel to India, 15 other countries over Covid...23 May 2022 6:56 PM GMT
Mumbai civic body keeps isolation ward ready in hospital23 May 2022 6:56 PM GMT